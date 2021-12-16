Menu
Jessica Jean Groninger
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Groninger, Jessica Jean

December 10, 1978 - December 13, 2021

Liberty--Jessica Jean Groninger, 43, went to heaven December 13, 2021. She was born in Guilford County to Thomas Groninger and Marie Newsome. She loved gardening, cooking, being around her animals, and spending time with her family and friends. She was attending Northside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Alan Groninger, and her stepfather, James (Jim) Newsome.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana Greeson; son, Tony Greeson; mother, Marie Lewey Newsome; father, Thomas (Tommy) Groninger; and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church, Greensboro with Pastor Steve Goode officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Northside Baptist Church, Greensboro.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
1100 E, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Marie, I am so sorry that so much heartache has befallen you at this time of year. God most certainly needed another angel for heaven. Lean on your faith and I pray he wraps his arms around you in the coming days. Remember you are loved by many and many will do anything for you.
Debbie Richert
Friend
December 16, 2021
Kim, Autumn & Charlie
December 16, 2021
Sending love and strength during this difficult time. Jessie has always been such a sweet soul.
ANGEL DAVIS CUMMINGS
School
December 16, 2021
