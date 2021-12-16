Groninger, Jessica JeanDecember 10, 1978 - December 13, 2021Liberty--Jessica Jean Groninger, 43, went to heaven December 13, 2021. She was born in Guilford County to Thomas Groninger and Marie Newsome. She loved gardening, cooking, being around her animals, and spending time with her family and friends. She was attending Northside Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Alan Groninger, and her stepfather, James (Jim) Newsome.She is survived by her daughter, Dana Greeson; son, Tony Greeson; mother, Marie Lewey Newsome; father, Thomas (Tommy) Groninger; and many extended family and friends.A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church, Greensboro with Pastor Steve Goode officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.The family requests that memorials be directed to Northside Baptist Church, Greensboro.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401