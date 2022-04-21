Ramsey, Jr., Jessie Parrish
Treasured family man Jessie Parrish Ramsey, Jr. passed away, surrounded by family and love, at the respectable age of 81, on April 2, 2022, in Greensboro, NC.
Jessie was born and raised in the foothills of Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech, resulting in a lifelong love of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Eastern bluebirds, and all things Hokies. While in Air Force boot camp in San Angelo, Texas, Jessie charmed his future wife of 58 years, Patricia Chastain. They fell in love over root beer floats at the local drive-in restaurant and were married on February 13, 1964.
Jessie and Pat have three beloved children—Trish, Elizabeth, and Jay, and three grandchildren, Lillith, Luke, and William.
Anyone who came into his life was immediately welcomed into the Ramsey family with all rights and privileges. Jessie will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and friendly open heart and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, 3655 Reed Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Family Moose Center, 5031 Blakeshire Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Casual attire is requested.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 21, 2022.