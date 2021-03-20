Missing You Big Sister,

You left this earth on March 10th my birthday. I felt your spirit leave my body for your new home in Heaven. You were always there for me and I was always there for you. We talk on the phone daily and I will miss those calls. And the closeness that we shared as the oldest and youngest sisters of the family.

To our family, please know that Jewel loved each and everyone of us dearly. But she loved the Lord even more. I will celebrate my birthdays going forward if God is willing. Knowing that she gained her wings to glory. So I will celebrate and honor her momory on March 10th. As I always said to Jewel I Love You Big Sister. She would always reply I Love You More Little Sister.

Rest in Heaven, I got you this time, I Love You More.. Big Sister

Linda Lindsay-Mial Sister March 20, 2021