Jewel Fenty
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Allen Memorial Home - Endicott
511-513 East Main Street
Endicott, NY
Fenty, Jewel

January 5, 1944 - March 10, 2021

Jewel Richmond Fenty, 77, passed peacefully on March 10, 2021 in Endwell, NY.

Jewel was born on January 5, 1944 in Greensboro, NC to James and Quemilla Richmond. She was the eldest of six children. Jewel was a retired administration specialist for IBM, Bennett College, and Guilford County Public Schools; she was a certified lay minister and enjoyed singing, calligraphy, attending basketball games at Binghamton University, cooking, and studying the Bible.

Jewel is survived by her husband David A. Fenty; two sons, Eugene Richmond, Jr. (Harriett) and Andre' Richmond, Sr. (Rosa); one stepson, Scott Fenty; three grandsons, Everett Richmond, Shayne Richmond, and Andre' Richmond, II; three sisters, Patricia Richmond, Athenette Lindsay, and Linda Lindsay-Mial (Clint); two brothers, John Lindsay, Jr. and Bernard Lindsay (Dot); she is also survived by the father of her sons, Eugene Richmond, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many longtime friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Quemilla Richmond; stepfather John Lindsay, Sr.; one stepdaughter Maria Fenty; and one uncle Norman Doggett, Sr.

A private family service will be held in Endicott, NY on March 27, 2021.

Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving or by calling (800) 227-2345.

Allen Memorial Home, Inc

511-513 E. Main Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
We extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Lindsay, Richmond and Fenty families. Jewel was a loving and sweet person. She had a nice personality and a very beautiful smile. We will always cherish the many memories and experiences we had with Jewel and Patricia and their siblings. May God continue to bless you during this very difficult time and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly Submitted, Step Aunts, Jean Lindsay Bryant Joyce Lindsay Breeze Christine Lindsay McCain Alice Lindsay & Dorothy Lindsay Step Uncle - Robert Lindsay, Sr. The Entire Lindsay Family
Jean Lindsay Bryant
March 27, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family. May Aunt Jewel rest in peace in God's heavenly arms. - Anthony Lindsay son of Bernard Lindsay
Anthony Lindsay
March 27, 2021
Dear David and all Families of Jewell, I send my heart felt condolences on the death of a beautiful lady.
Beverly H.Dorsey
March 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to family.
Mary Degraffenriedt
March 21, 2021
PRAYERS AND LOVE FOR THE FAMILIES! JEWEL WAS A LIFETIME FRIEND AND HER FAMILY WERE OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN WE 1ST MOVED TO GREENSBORO! THEY EVENTUALLY BECAME OUR KINFOLK! ETERNAL LOVE!
THELMA EDWARDS AND FAMILY
March 21, 2021
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our classmate Jewel Fenty at this time of bereavement. May God continue to shower His blessings upon you.
Dudley High School, Class of 1963,
March 21, 2021
I am very proud to say that Jewel was a friend of mine!!! My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest in peace, Jewel. You fought a valiant battle. Love and 10-4, Willie.
Willie Campbell
March 20, 2021
PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILIES! A BLESSED LIFETIME FAMILY FRIEND HAS TAKEN HER WINGS TO JOIN GOD'S ANGELS!
FANNIE BROWN
March 20, 2021
Missing You Big Sister,
You left this earth on March 10th my birthday. I felt your spirit leave my body for your new home in Heaven. You were always there for me and I was always there for you. We talk on the phone daily and I will miss those calls. And the closeness that we shared as the oldest and youngest sisters of the family.
To our family, please know that Jewel loved each and everyone of us dearly. But she loved the Lord even more. I will celebrate my birthdays going forward if God is willing. Knowing that she gained her wings to glory. So I will celebrate and honor her momory on March 10th. As I always said to Jewel I Love You Big Sister. She would always reply I Love You More Little Sister.
Rest in Heaven, I got you this time, I Love You More.. Big Sister
Linda Lindsay-Mial
Sister
March 20, 2021
