Fenty, Jewel
January 5, 1944 - March 10, 2021
Jewel Richmond Fenty, 77, passed peacefully on March 10, 2021 in Endwell, NY.
Jewel was born on January 5, 1944 in Greensboro, NC to James and Quemilla Richmond. She was the eldest of six children. Jewel was a retired administration specialist for IBM, Bennett College, and Guilford County Public Schools; she was a certified lay minister and enjoyed singing, calligraphy, attending basketball games at Binghamton University, cooking, and studying the Bible.
Jewel is survived by her husband David A. Fenty; two sons, Eugene Richmond, Jr. (Harriett) and Andre' Richmond, Sr. (Rosa); one stepson, Scott Fenty; three grandsons, Everett Richmond, Shayne Richmond, and Andre' Richmond, II; three sisters, Patricia Richmond, Athenette Lindsay, and Linda Lindsay-Mial (Clint); two brothers, John Lindsay, Jr. and Bernard Lindsay (Dot); she is also survived by the father of her sons, Eugene Richmond, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Quemilla Richmond; stepfather John Lindsay, Sr.; one stepdaughter Maria Fenty; and one uncle Norman Doggett, Sr.
A private family service will be held in Endicott, NY on March 27, 2021.
Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving
or by calling (800) 227-2345.
Allen Memorial Home, Inc
511-513 E. Main Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.