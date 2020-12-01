Pope, Jewell Faye Smith
Jewell Faye Smith Pope peacefully passed to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 82 after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Jewell was born in Guilford County, North Carolina to the late E. F. Smith and Ollie McLeod Smith. Besides her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband Maxie (Darrell) Pope and her daughter Teresa Vernon. Jewell will be deeply missed by her children Alan Pope (wife Jeanette) of Asheboro, NC; Amy Joyner of Crisfield, MD; and Kenneth Pope of Lexington, NC. Jewell dearly loved her role as grandmother to Hannah Vernon, Thomas Vernon, Katie Ledford, Brandi Joyner, Zack Joyner, Josh Martin, and Sabrina Joyner, as well as three great-grandchildren.
Jewell loved her family immensely and they are comforted by the many cherished memories of her joyful laughter, ever present smile, and unconditional boundless love. Their hearts are broken, but they know she is with the Lord, her husband Darrell, daughter Teresa and her other departed family and friends who greeted her with open arms. Heaven gained another amazing soul, and she is now one of the family's guardian angels.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel (6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407). A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Masks and social distancing will be required for the services due to current COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
at 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 1, 2020.