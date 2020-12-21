Jewell Mills Shreve
Reidsville — On December 20, 2020, Jewell Mills Shreve, at the age of 83, moved from Earth to Heaven "in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye."
Jewell was born in Alabama, raised in Georgia and in the 1970's moved to North Carolina. For the last 30 years married to Elwood Shreve from Reidsville. She was employed and retired from the Office of Hearings and Appeals in Greensboro.
Citty Funeral Home, 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320 will be carrying out the wishes of the family. In lieu of flowers or a service, consider giving a donation "In Memory of Jewell" to the Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-9911.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2020.