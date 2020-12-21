Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jewell Mills Shreve
FUNERAL HOME
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC
Jewell Mills Shreve

Reidsville — On December 20, 2020, Jewell Mills Shreve, at the age of 83, moved from Earth to Heaven "in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye."

Jewell was born in Alabama, raised in Georgia and in the 1970's moved to North Carolina. For the last 30 years married to Elwood Shreve from Reidsville. She was employed and retired from the Office of Hearings and Appeals in Greensboro.

Citty Funeral Home, 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320 will be carrying out the wishes of the family. In lieu of flowers or a service, consider giving a donation "In Memory of Jewell" to the Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-9911.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life."

Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Citty Funeral Home Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.