Jim F. Kiser
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Kiser, Jim F.

August 5, 1941 - February 26, 2021

Jim was born in Iredell County and grew up at Barium Springs Home For Children. He was predeceased by his biological family, Jack and Docia Kiser and siblings, Howard Kiser, Diane Smith and Ginger Davis. He was also predeceased by his second family Dr. Harry G. Walker, Margaret "Peg" Walker, and sister Gilda Walker Morris.

He was a graduate of UNC and retired from Human Resources at Lorillard Corporation after 35 years of service.

Those surviving him are his wife of 56 years, Elaine D. Kiser, son Erik Kiser (Jenny) of Greensboro, Grandchildren Harrison, Cameron and Griffin Kiser all of Greensboro, sister Cheryl Morand (Ralph) of Bay City, Michigan and brother Hank Walker (Kathy) of Wilmington, NC, sisters-in-law Carolyn Combs of Hampstead, NC and Pat Scott of Greensboro, NC.

There will be no formal visitation and a private family service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry I didn't see this until today. I wish I had your address but I did want you to know how sorry we are about Jim's passing. May you keep him present by the memories you shared. Would love to talk with you, Elaine.
Carolyn Dickson
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear. I used to be your waitress at the elk club over 30 years ago
Rhena Yiangou (rene)
March 8, 2021
My prayers are with you during this difficult time. I am very sorry for your loss and hope wonderful memories give you comfort and peace.
Nancy Kenerly
March 7, 2021
