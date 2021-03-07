Kiser, Jim F.
August 5, 1941 - February 26, 2021
Jim was born in Iredell County and grew up at Barium Springs Home For Children. He was predeceased by his biological family, Jack and Docia Kiser and siblings, Howard Kiser, Diane Smith and Ginger Davis. He was also predeceased by his second family Dr. Harry G. Walker, Margaret "Peg" Walker, and sister Gilda Walker Morris.
He was a graduate of UNC and retired from Human Resources at Lorillard Corporation after 35 years of service.
Those surviving him are his wife of 56 years, Elaine D. Kiser, son Erik Kiser (Jenny) of Greensboro, Grandchildren Harrison, Cameron and Griffin Kiser all of Greensboro, sister Cheryl Morand (Ralph) of Bay City, Michigan and brother Hank Walker (Kathy) of Wilmington, NC, sisters-in-law Carolyn Combs of Hampstead, NC and Pat Scott of Greensboro, NC.
There will be no formal visitation and a private family service will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.