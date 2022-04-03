Kincaid, Jimmie "Jim" Dixon



April 7, 1934 - March 16, 2022



Jimmie (Jim) D. Kincaid, 87, transitioned to his heavenly home on March 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. His celebration of life service will be held in the Worship Center of Lawndale Baptist Church, April 10 at 2:00 PM, with a time for the family to greet friends immediately afterwards. His arrangements are being handled by Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro.



Jim was born April 7, 1934 in Greensboro, NC to Raymond and Mallie Kincaid. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Judith Kincaid, who was the most beautiful person in the world to him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Douglas Kincaid (Sharon, surviving), his sister, Rachel Garrett (Maxcy, surviving), and son-in-law, Timothy L. Williams.



Jim is survived by daughters, Kim Kincaid Gardner (Knight) and Lisa Kincaid Williams, and son, Brian Dixon Kincaid (Jennifer). Jim was World's Best Deda to five grands, Matthew Gardner (Melissa), Erin Gardner Ussery (John), Adam Williams, and Anna and Owen Kincaid; and also to seven great-grands, Jack, Finley, Ava, Charlie, Paige, Weston, and Sadie. Jim is survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family who were dear to him.



Jim's greatest treasures in life were his faith and family. He was a longtime member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church where he was active in teaching, singing in the choir, and serving as a deacon. More recently, he joined the fellowship of Lawndale Baptist Church. Living and sharing his faith was of utmost importance in his life.



Jim graduated from Greensboro High School, and earned a BA degree from Elon College. While a student at Elon, he served in the Army National Guard. He was employed by Cone Mills, A.M. Pullen and Kurt Salmon & Assoc. before starting his own consulting firm, Jim Kincaid & Associates.



Jim especially enjoyed yearly family beach trips to Garden City Beach, SC. He also loved traveling to Hilton Head, SC, New York City, and the mountains with his beloved wife. Any occasion to spend time with his family was a blessing to him. His sweet spirit, infectious laugh, and smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehab Facility, AuthoraCare, and Dr. Karrar Husain for their care of Dad over the last year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse or Lawndale Baptist Church.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.