Leavell, Jimmie Ruth McGee
June 12, 1934 - September 5, 2021
Mrs. Jimmie Ruth McGee Leavell, 87, of Greensboro, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Hospice of the Piedmont.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
Jimmie was born June 12, 1934 in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Floyd Jesse McGee and Flora Helen Stafford McGee.
Jimmie was a longtime member of Calvary Assembly of God and was a real estate agent for many years. She enjoyed traveling and dancing and will be remembered for her generous, giving nature and her outgoing personality. She will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene McGee.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill Leavell; daughters, Cindy Hensley (Rick) of Denver, CO and Pamela Nugent of Dallas, TX; stepdaughters, Jennifer Purpera (Brady) of Baton Rouge, LA and Sarah Leavell of Ft. Collins, CO; sister, Judy Canup (Danny) of Denver, CO; six grandchildren.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Jimmie's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2021.