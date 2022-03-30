Menu
Jimmie Wayne Mungle
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
Jimmie Wayne Mungle

Eden — Jimmie Wayne Mungle, 77, of Eden, passed away on January 31, 2022 at his home.

A service to celebrate the life of Jimmie will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel, with honors on the front lawn given by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Jimmie was born on January 8, 1945 to the late Jimmie and Nina Smith Mungle in Kennett, Missouri where he was raised. He served his country during the Vietnam era, serving in Germany for 4 years with the U.S. Air Force. He attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO for 2 years prior to his military service. He was a 1977 graduate of the University of Memphis with a degree in engineering technology. He later earned his Master of Business Administration from Averett University in Danville, VA. Jimmie was a member of Leaksville Moravian Church in Eden.

Jimmie was a proud employee of Miller Brewing in Eden as a staff engineer until his retirement after almost 25 years of service. After retirement, he worked as a staff representative for Lowrance.

He was an avid freshwater bass fisherman most of his life and loved nothing more than to be out on a lake, running wide open in his Ranger bass boat in search of a "big one." He enjoyed competing in bass tournaments and was a member and former president of the Rockingham County Bassmaster Club. He shared his love of fishing with his family and community. He served as a fishing mentor to children with disabilities at Camp Carefree in Madison and as a guide for wounded veterans through Warriors on the Water.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Judy, of the home; daughters Jennifer (Eric) Terry of Holly Springs, NC and Jamie (Jamie) Rorrer of Kernersville, NC; 6 grandchildren, Anna and Aiden Rorrer, and Avery, Bailey, Callie and Delaney Terry; and his niece Jodone Harris of Murfreesboro, TN. He was a proud "girl dad" and was there for everything his girls did. But his favorite title was "Papa Shadow," "Papa," and "Bapa" as his 6 grandchildren called him and he adored every minute spent with his babies.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie is preceded in death by his sister Betty Harris and niece Cassie Duncan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell Avenue, Eden, NC 27288 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2022.
