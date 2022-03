Jimmy Darrell Hedgecock



Climax — Jimmy Darrell Hedgecock, 80, died Sunday, September 12, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17 at Gilmore Memorial Park Cemetery in Julian. Loflin Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.