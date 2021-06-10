Lawson, Jimmy Nelson
June 15, 1940 - June 6, 2021
MADISON – Jimmy Nelson Lawson, 80, left this earthly life on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steve Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the Comer's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home and all other times at the residence.
Mr. Lawson was born on June 15, 1940 in Patrick County, Virginia to the late James Henry Lawson and Ida Clark Lawson. Jimmy served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as trustee for many years. He refurbished and restored furniture since he was a teenager and was passionate about restoring anything old and making it new again. Jimmy loved music and enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica along with Eddie Hill and friends. A kind, caring man, he never met a stranger. Because of this, he touched so many lives during his time on earth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Lawson.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Donna Fonville Lawson; sons, Jamie Lawson (Gray) and John Lawson; grandchildren, Jude Lawson and Jace Lawson; sisters, Brenda Fontenot (Mike) and Linda Malachuk (Richard) and numerous special extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to Comer's Chapel Baptist Church, 1990 Bald Hill Loop, Madison, NC 27025.
