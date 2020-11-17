Reese, Jimmy Ray
April 3, 1943 - November 15, 2020
Jimmy Ray Reese, 77, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, at Danview Cemetery. He will lie in repose on Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those that wish to come by to pay their respects and sign the register book. The family will receive friends at the home on Hopkins Ct., Eden, NC.
Born April 3, 1943 in Rockingham County, NC, he was the son of Ruby Pruitt Reese and the late Clyde E. Reese. Jimmy was a graduate of Morehead High School, class of 1961, and was a retiree of Duke Energy.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Boothe Reese of the home; two sons, Rob Reese (Sarah) of Glen Allen, VA and Mike Reese (Jan) of Eden; mother, Ruby Pruitt Reese of Eden; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Julie and Jessica; and one brother, Jackie Reese of Happy Home, NC.
