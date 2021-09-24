Southern, Jimmy Wayne
May 6, 1947 - September 21, 2021
Jimmy Wayne Southern, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Little River, SC.
Mr. Southern's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Stokesdale Christian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service. Covid protocols will be observed to include face masks. Friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday afternoon between 3 and 7 p.m. The family will not be present.
A native of Rockingham County, Jimmy was born on May 6, 1947, the son of the late James Edison Southern and Juanita Dunlap Southern. He was a long-time member of Stokesdale Christian Church, a graduate of Northwest High School, class of 1965, and proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. Following his service to our country he obtained and still holds a NC plumber's license as well as an auctioneer's license. He retired from Proctor & Gamble where he managed their fire control systems, and thereafter operated his own plumbing service. In the Stokesdale community, Jimmy was tagged with the nickname "Termite." He served 54 years in the Stokesdale Fire Department, serving as assistant chief for 27 of those years and numerous years on the Fire Department Board of Directors. Jimmy was a beach music lover and for many years attended S.O.S. festivals at Myrtle Beach where he made lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gray Southern, and the love of his life, his wife, Linda Fulton Southern.
Surviving are 2 sons Chris Southern and his wife, Donna and Nick Southern and his wife, Trisha, all of Stokesdale; 2 grandchildren Darryl Southern (Jordan) and Bailey Southern; 2 great-grandchildren Carter Henry Southern and Cali Webber Southern; numerous loving nieces and nephews, and his canine companion "Scooter."
The family wishes to extend special thanks and appreciation to Dr. John Dorsey and staff at the Wesley Long Cancer Center for the excellent care and treatment of Jimmy during his visits there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale Street, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or the Stokesdale Fireman's Fund, c/o the Stokesdale Fire Department, P.O. Box 146, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale is serving the Southern family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2021.