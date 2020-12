Jimmy Wayne Stevens



Reidsville — Jimmy Wayne Stevens, 70, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Lords House of Prayer Cemetery in Bethany. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Stevens family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 5, 2020.