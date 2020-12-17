Watts, Jo Anne Butler
April 22, 1934 - December 12, 2020
Mrs. Jo Anne Butler Watts, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born in Guilford County on April 22, 1934, to the late Cornelius and Margaret Hodgin Butler. Mrs. Watts graduated from NC Baptist School of Nursing in 1955. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Dr. Lester Earl Watts, Sr. Surviving are her two children, Lester E. Watts, Jr. and wife Tammy of Mooresville and Laura Harris and husband Jordan of Savannah, GA; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline Hostetter and husband Milton of Altamonte Springs, FL; half-brother, Aaron Butler and wife Brenda of McLeansville; and two half-sisters, Jane Devers and husband David of Atlanta, GA, and Jan Doss of Greensboro. A private graveside service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Purlear, NC, officiated by Rev. John Bishop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Medical Mission Training Fund at Wake Forest Medical Center, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
