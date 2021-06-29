Greensboro — Joan Grant Finnegan, 62, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Visitation Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
Dear Carol and family.
So saddened to hear about Joannie's passing..It's been a long time..too long ...such great memories from 203rd street..my prayers are with you and your family and the Finnegan family as well. GOD bless you all
