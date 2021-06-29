Menu
Joan Grant Finnegan
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Joan Grant Finnegan

Greensboro — Joan Grant Finnegan, 62, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Visitation Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel
NC
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue, Jenna, Gina and Kirstin
June 30, 2021
Dear Carol and family. So saddened to hear about Joannie's passing..It's been a long time..too long ...such great memories from 203rd street..my prayers are with you and your family and the Finnegan family as well. GOD bless you all GOD
Adrienne Benoit (Di D io)
June 29, 2021
