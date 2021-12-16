Henderson, Joan
January 2, 1929 - December 4, 2021
Joan Kathryn Harris Henderson, 92, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana January 2, 1929. She was predeceased by her father, Harry Otis Harris, her mother, Francis Lemmon Harris, her first son, John Thomas Henderson, and her husband, John Raymond Henderson, Jr.
Joan and John were married on August 29, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She left a large family. Steve (Marlene) of Greensboro, NC, Carl (Bonnie) of Bradenton FL, and Chris (Lisa) of Grantham, NH. She had 5 grandchildren, AJ (Danielle), Matthew (Stephanie), Jennifer (Matthew), Reid (Katie), and Eric), 6 great-grandchildren, and a nephew, David.
Joan and John faced numerous challenges in their life including growing up during the depression, the divorce of their parents, Joan's MS at the age of seventeen, the death of a child, and numerous moves because of careers. They overcame those challenges by a commitment to each other, to their faith, to their family, and to their goals.
Before children, Joan worked at Eli Lily. After children, Joan worked at home raising her children until they could take care of themselves. She then demonstrated her business talents as a head cashier at JC Penney, followed by helping to open a new JC Penney store, and then as the owner of Regular's Liquor Cabinet for almost twenty years.
Joan had many interests in her life, including family, bridge, art, gardening, music, and bowling. Mostly she enjoyed being with people. People also enjoyed being with her because she had a knack for making the person she was with the most important person in the world. She taught her children the importance of putting others first. This talent stayed with her throughout her life. When she lived at an independent living facility in her eighties, she was selected as an ambassador to new residents because of her ability to make people feel at ease. Even near the end of her life as she became limited in her mobility and speech, her warm and friendly personality still showed through.
Joan lived in many places in her life. She lived in five different states but spent most of her life in upstate New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Alzheimer's Association
.
There will be a celebration of Joan's life at Lawndale Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on December 19, 2021. Visitation will be after the service. There will also be a memorial service in Albany, NY in the spring of 2022.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2021.