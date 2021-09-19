Simons, Joan CroftJune 17, 1941 - September 16, 2021Joan Croft Simons, age 80, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice & Palliative Care in Alamance County, after a brief illness.A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.Joan was born on June 17, 1941, in Asheboro, NC to Katherine (Kitty) Scott Croft and Colonel John James (Jack) Croft. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son Charles (Chuck) Simons.She graduated from Asheboro High School and earned her bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University. Joan was one of the first women to graduate from NCSU. She received her master's degree in education from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. She worked for Guilford County Schools as a Biology teacher for over 30 years and retired from Grimsley High School after 20 years of service.Joan had many interests and activities she enjoyed throughout her life. In her earlier years, she was remembered as a majorette for Asheboro High. Later, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family. She was especially known for her amazing chocolate chip cookies! She was an expert at crocheting, needlepoint and sewing, making many beautiful needlework items for friends and family members – most recently creating baby blankets for her new great-grandson. She also had a strong affection for birds. She had an extensive collection of bird figurines and enjoyed watching the many colorful birds surrounding her home.She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Simons, of over 57 years; her sons Al (Susanne) Simons and Rob (Misty) Simons; grandchildren Claire (Kevin) Benitez, Austin Simons, and Sunshine Simons; her great-grandchild Daniel Benitez; and her brother Jay Croft; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to AuthoraCare Collective.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27401