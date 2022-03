Joan Coleman Smith



Greensboro — Joan Coleman Smith, 85, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, with burial at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the church prior to the service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2022.