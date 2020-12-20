Harrell, Joann L.
December 7, 1935 - December 16, 2020
Greensboro – Joann L. Harrell passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born in Greensboro on December 7, 1935 to the late Wiley and Pauline Long. There will be a graveside service in the mausoleum at Westminster Gardens at 2:00 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The service will be livestreamed on Face Book. Covid-19 protocol will be observed including masks and social distancing.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lori Milicent Harrell. She is survived by her brother Danny Long, sister Velma Guiser, brothers Johnny Long (Sylvia) and Gary Long (Bobbie).
Joann was a lifelong native of Greensboro. Se was also a devout Christian believer and was very loved by her family. She was a loving sister and a devoted mother and dedicated caregiver to her daughter, Lori Milicent Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the Harrell Family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.