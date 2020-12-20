Menu
Joann L. Harrell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Harrell, Joann L.

December 7, 1935 - December 16, 2020

Greensboro – Joann L. Harrell passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born in Greensboro on December 7, 1935 to the late Wiley and Pauline Long. There will be a graveside service in the mausoleum at Westminster Gardens at 2:00 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The service will be livestreamed on Face Book. Covid-19 protocol will be observed including masks and social distancing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lori Milicent Harrell. She is survived by her brother Danny Long, sister Velma Guiser, brothers Johnny Long (Sylvia) and Gary Long (Bobbie).

Joann was a lifelong native of Greensboro. Se was also a devout Christian believer and was very loved by her family. She was a loving sister and a devoted mother and dedicated caregiver to her daughter, Lori Milicent Harrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the Harrell Family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
mausoleum at Westminster Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Prayers for peace and comfort for her family and loved ones. I always loved hearing the stories Momma (Barbara) would tell of their youthful escapades. I´m sure they´re catching up on those good times now. What a way to spend Christmas, with Jesus and her precious daughter. I know she´s rejoicing.
Kathi Torok
December 20, 2020
