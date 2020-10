Joann Lawson Dickerson



Ruffin — Joann Lawson Dickerson, 79, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 24, 2020.