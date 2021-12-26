Norris, JoAnn
JoAnn Norris, 81, a resident of Pleasant Garden has now gone home to be with Jesus as of Tuesday December 21, 2021. She was born March 14, 1940 in Greensboro, the daughter of Gerrie and Gertie Ingool Johnson.
JoAnn was a supervisor for the former Odell Hardware Co. in Greensboro. She was a faithful and devoted member of Sheraton Park Freewill Baptist Church.
She was married to Jimmie Rayford Norris, Sr. who preceded her in death on February 23, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Johnson Parsons and her brother, Gerrie Johnson, Jr.
JoAnn is survived by her sons, Jimmie R. Norris, Jr. and his wife Sandee of Pleasant Garden, Kenneth R. Norris and his wife Crystal of Greensboro, Randy T. Norris and his wife Renee of Greensboro, David W. Norris and his wife Inga of Helen, GA; her sister, Katherine "Kate" Johnson Spivey of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Jesika Crane, Heather Norris, Aaron Norris, Stephen Norris, Kyndall Smith, Akers Oglesby, Noland Oglesby, Ashley Anderson, 10 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Kraig Spivey. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be made in JoAnn's memory to AuthoraCare Collective 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405
