Bogaty, Joanne Evelyn Froise



January 20, 1938 - April 6, 2022



Joanne Evelyn Froise Bogaty, age 84, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on April 6, 2022. Her family was by her side.



Joanne was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 20, 1938, the daughter of John and Evelyn Froise. She was an airline stewardess with Braniff Airlines in the late 1950s stationed in Dallas, TX. It was there that she met her future husband, Leonard "Buzz." They were married March 7, 1959, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania until Buzz joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). His career took them to Little Rock, AR and Greensboro, NC.



After raising their two daughters, Joanne enjoyed part-time work at UNCG and Cobb Animal Clinic. She also enjoyed traveling the Eastern seaboard with Buzz and their show dogs. One of her favorite hobbies was figure skating.



Joanne's central focus throughout her life was her family. Her life modeled kindness and compassion to all those she encountered. She leaves a legacy of generosity and faith.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenny, and husband. She is survived by her two daughters, Caroline (Ken) Anderson and Barbara (Jeff) Hawkins; grandchildren, Katharine (Dane) Ewing, David Anderson, Rachel (Austin) Hooper, Hannah (Clay) Holcomb, and Jack (Brooke) Hawkins; and great-grandchildren, Knox Ewing, Salem Hooper, and Nora and Margot Holcomb.



A private family service will be held. The family would like to thank Hospice Authoracare Collective in Greensboro and Affinity Hospice in Huntsville, AL.



Memorial contributions can be made to Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.