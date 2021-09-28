Landreth, Joanne Brim Beck
November 7, 1943 - September 26, 2021
MADISON – Joanne Brim Beck Landreth, 77, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery and all other times at the residence. Friends may sign a register and view Mrs. Landreth from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Mrs. Landreth was born on November 7, 1943 in Stokes County to the late John Dewey Brim and Annie Lee Bullins Brim. She enjoyed selling produce at the Greensboro Farmer's Market and spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Joanne will be remembered for her infectious laugh and loving her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dean "Goober" Landreth, and daughter, Tammy Beck.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn Mabe, Allen Beck (Carol), Bob Beck (Lynn) and Larry Dean Landreth, Jr. (Linda); grandchildren, Christopher Hand, Jr., Toby Beck, Nicki Mabe, Jessie Beck and Katie Beck (Caitlynne Beck); step-grandchildren, Cody Williams and Harley Williams; great-grandchildren, Clara Mae Harris, Carson Williams, Cylea Williams, Constance Beck and Tristen Sheehan; brothers, John Brim, Philip Brim (Tammy), Jimmy Brim and Hank Brim (Faye); sisters, Donna Hill (John) and Brenda Hawkins (Freddie) and several extended family members and friends.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 28, 2021.