Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Phipps Sharpe
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Sharpe, Joanne Phipps

March 2, 1936 - September 28, 2021

Joanne Phipps Sharpe, 85, of Greensboro, passed away September 28, 2021 at Abbotswood.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Joanne will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Forbis & Dick North Elm Street, if you would like to come pay your respects.

Joanne was born March 2, 1936 to the late Paul Browning and Helen Shaw Phipps.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons Kenneth Sharpe, Steve Sharpe (Pam), Martin Sharpe, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Reposing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am truly sad to learn of Joanne's passing. She was a good friend for many years, a student of history who was proud of her heritage, and a public leader in the State House of Representatives. I know she adored Kenneth, Steve and Martin and especially her grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jerry Blackwelder
October 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your Loss of Mom . I pray that you will find peace and strength in a time as this
Shelia Green and the Comer family
Friend
October 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to Joanne´s family and friends. I have many wonderful memories growing up with my cousin Joanne in Greensboro and Mclainesville and will miss her. I will always cherish my memories.
Fred Shaw, Jr.
Family
October 1, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to JoAnne´s family. I have known JoAnne for years and appreciated her involvement in political activities. She was a hard worker and tireless worker for the causes she believed in.
Mary Rakestraw
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results