Sharpe, Joanne Phipps
March 2, 1936 - September 28, 2021
Joanne Phipps Sharpe, 85, of Greensboro, passed away September 28, 2021 at Abbotswood.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Joanne will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Forbis & Dick North Elm Street, if you would like to come pay your respects.
Joanne was born March 2, 1936 to the late Paul Browning and Helen Shaw Phipps.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons Kenneth Sharpe, Steve Sharpe (Pam), Martin Sharpe, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.