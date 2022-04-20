Menu
Joanne Pugh Ward
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
Ward, Joanne Pugh

August 4, 1930 - April 18, 2022

Mrs. Joanne Pugh Ward, 91, of Northline Place, went home to be our Lord Monday, April 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont.

Mrs. Ward's family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel with Rev. Charlie Patrick officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.

Joanne Ward was born in Greensboro on August 4, 1930 to the late Kelly and Ophelia Kirkman Pugh. She was married to a loving husband, Thomas A. Ward, for 57 years, and was co-owner of Southeastern Foundries Corp. for over 50 years.

She was a member of Gate City Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons William "Rick" Caudle, Jr. and his wife, Bobbie, of Greensboro; Thomas "Bud" Ward of Jamestown; daughter Deborah Ward Hood and her husband Robin of Summerfield; sister Linda Pugh Haskins of Greensboro; grandchildren William R. Caudle III, Heather Caudle Gill, Cortni Ward Hill, and April Ward Farrar; great-grandchildren Grace Caudle, Will Caudle, Austin Hill, Davis Hill, Colby Hill, Wyatt Hill, Chloe Hohn, Mason Farrar.

Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents; sister Shirley; brother Charles; first husband William R. Caudle, Sr.

The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers that attended to her.

Forbis and Dick Funeral service

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Apr
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Apr
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N, Greensboro, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.