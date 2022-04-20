Ward, Joanne PughAugust 4, 1930 - April 18, 2022Mrs. Joanne Pugh Ward, 91, of Northline Place, went home to be our Lord Monday, April 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont.Mrs. Ward's family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel with Rev. Charlie Patrick officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.Joanne Ward was born in Greensboro on August 4, 1930 to the late Kelly and Ophelia Kirkman Pugh. She was married to a loving husband, Thomas A. Ward, for 57 years, and was co-owner of Southeastern Foundries Corp. for over 50 years.She was a member of Gate City Baptist Church.Survivors include her sons William "Rick" Caudle, Jr. and his wife, Bobbie, of Greensboro; Thomas "Bud" Ward of Jamestown; daughter Deborah Ward Hood and her husband Robin of Summerfield; sister Linda Pugh Haskins of Greensboro; grandchildren William R. Caudle III, Heather Caudle Gill, Cortni Ward Hill, and April Ward Farrar; great-grandchildren Grace Caudle, Will Caudle, Austin Hill, Davis Hill, Colby Hill, Wyatt Hill, Chloe Hohn, Mason Farrar.Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents; sister Shirley; brother Charles; first husband William R. Caudle, Sr.The family would like to thank the many loving caregivers that attended to her.Forbis and Dick Funeral service1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401