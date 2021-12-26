Black, II, John Edgar
June 1, 1950 - December 17, 2021
On December 17, 2021, John E. Black (71) died after a long battle with a rogue form of prostate cancer. He passed peacefully at his home in Greensboro, embraced by his wife Joyce and sister-in-law Ann, bolstered by family and friends near and far, and comforted by his favorite feline Coco.
John was a man in full. He loved art and design, motorcycles, golf, Cubs baseball, the Beatles, big ideas, small groups, travel, black tees, fresh Sharpies and felines - successfully cat-whispering the most ornery. John shared this big adventure of life with his wife of 48 years, Joyce Lortz Black. Together, the Blacks designed a beautiful life - all work and all play.
John E. Black was born and raised in Morganton, NC, on June 1, 1950, the son of Fred V. Black and Martha Nell Black (née Smith) - Ace and Mama, respectively - who preceded him in death. At a young age it was discovered "Johnny could draw," which ultimately led him to Kendall College of Art and Design in early 70s. Here John met Joyce Lortz, fellow art student and the love of his life, and began a long and esteemed career in furniture design.
Work and wanderlust took John and Joyce to Montreal, Washington D.C., Chicago, Grand Rapids and back to North Carolina. As his talent and vision matured, John rose in the profession, ultimately forming J Black Design in 2000, a partnership with Joyce. Until his retirement in 2018 (at which time he turned his design prowess to restoring vintage motorcycles), John designed iconic furniture collections for top national brands.
In addition to his wife Joyce, John is survived by son Christopher Witherspoon (Tanya) and grandchildren Carson and Allie, sister Angela Black Russell, sister-in-law Ann (Joe) Johnson, brothers-in-law Tom (Evelyn) Lortz and John Lortz, a passel of nieces and nephews and "greats", many Morganton cousins, and countless friends and colleagues.
Even with John's passing, adventure continues to call. The family will scatter John's ashes far off the coast of North Carolina to travel the world with the Gulf Stream.
JOHN BLACK: A LIFE IN DESIGN, a celebration of John's life and career is planned for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Bienenstock Furniture Library (High Point) for family, friends and colleagues. Further details will be forthcoming.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS
Joyce Black, together with friends and family, have established a design scholarship in John's name, in partnership with the Bienenstock Furniture Library, supporting the Library's Future Designers Summit, fall 2022. Contributions are most welcome and fully tax deductible. Please make your check payable to the Bienenstock Furniture Library (with "John Black" noted in the memo line) and mail to the Library at 1009 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262. In addition, contributions can be made to Authoracare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.