Blackburn, John Timothy "Tim"



May 30, 1953 - September 26, 2021



John Timothy Blackburn of High Point, North Carolina, left us on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after a long and winding road of health challenges and a full life of love and laughter. He was predeceased by his mother, Julia, who passed away in 2005, and his father, Charlie, who passed away in 2007. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Rhonda and his adoring daughters, Emily and Ellie, plus numerous cousins and countless friends who knew him as "Jay Bird" and "Moose."



Tim was born on May 30, 1953, in Alexandria, Virginia, and grew up in High Point. A proud Tar Heel, Tim graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1975 as a member of the Junior Varsity basketball team, a Morehead scholar, and a brother of the Alpha-Alpha chapter of Chi Phi fraternity. Following graduation, Tim adventured across Europe with some of his dearest friends, making memories in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and beyond. His fondest memories were those made during his many visits to Ireland, the ancestral home of his grandparents and the source of his unmistakable Irish charm. Tim later embarked on a long and successful career in the furniture advertising industry at Alderman Studios in High Point. In his free time, you could almost always find him coaching a Bitty Basketball League team at the YMCA or participating in activities through the High Point Y's Men's Club. In 2003, he and his family relocated to Florence, Alabama, where he worked as an account executive at Fasco America and where they lived until 2016. Tim was "larger than life," and those who came to know Tim seldom left his presence without cracking up at a joke, receiving a music recommendation, or hearing a story that left them in stitches. A proud and devoted husband and father, Tim adored his family. Now rest, good and faithful servant.



"May the sun shine always on your face, may the wind always be on your back, may you have food and raiment, a soft pillow for your head, and may you be in heaven half an hour before the Devil knows you're dead." A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave., High Point, NC. Due to current COVID-19 protocols, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont.



