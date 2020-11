John Edward Summers



Greensboro — John Edward Summers, 88, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.