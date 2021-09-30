Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
Elder, John Daniel
August 7, 1973 - September 21, 2021
John Daniel Elder died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 21, 2021 after several weeks of declining health.
John was born in Greensboro, NC on August 7, 1973 to his beloved parents, J.W. and Opal Frye Elder.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brother, Joseph Elder; his niece, Ashley Rachel Elder; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
John graduated from Southeast High School and continued his education at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, where he was a cum laude graduate. While at UW, he became a member of Phi Beta Kappa of Alpha of Washington in recognition of his high scholastic achievement in the field of economics. After graduating from UW, John continued his education at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he achieved his master of arts degree in 2006.
John's relocation to the Outer Banks of North Carolina proved to be one of the best choices he ever made. He loved the area, his school, his students, and the faculty and staff at Manteo High School in Manteo, NC, where for the past four years he taught math. Teaching was by far his favorite job. He once stated he got to hang out with young people all day while talking about something he loved – math. He enjoyed helping students and assisting them in any way he could. He was always available to them whenever they needed him.
John enjoyed various hobbies which included music (especially classical guitar), reading, biking, and gourmet cooking.
Graveside services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 with support by Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.
During my senior year of high school at Ragsdale Mr. Elder had to stay after school a ton of times with me because of how bad my mental health was and how much I was missing class. He was the most compassionate teacher I have ever had. A lot of his past students have been talking about how much of an impact he had on us and how much of a bright light he was. He never cared about things like grades, tests, etc. He cared about his students well-being.
Danielle
October 7, 2021
Mr.Elder would always play uno with us at the end of class once we finished our work. He was always there if anyone needed anything