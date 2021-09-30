Elder, John Daniel



August 7, 1973 - September 21, 2021



John Daniel Elder died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 21, 2021 after several weeks of declining health.



John was born in Greensboro, NC on August 7, 1973 to his beloved parents, J.W. and Opal Frye Elder.



In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brother, Joseph Elder; his niece, Ashley Rachel Elder; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



John graduated from Southeast High School and continued his education at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, where he was a cum laude graduate. While at UW, he became a member of Phi Beta Kappa of Alpha of Washington in recognition of his high scholastic achievement in the field of economics. After graduating from UW, John continued his education at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he achieved his master of arts degree in 2006.



John's relocation to the Outer Banks of North Carolina proved to be one of the best choices he ever made. He loved the area, his school, his students, and the faculty and staff at Manteo High School in Manteo, NC, where for the past four years he taught math. Teaching was by far his favorite job. He once stated he got to hang out with young people all day while talking about something he loved – math. He enjoyed helping students and assisting them in any way he could. He was always available to them whenever they needed him.



John enjoyed various hobbies which included music (especially classical guitar), reading, biking, and gourmet cooking.



Graveside services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 with support by Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.