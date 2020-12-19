John David Garrison
Eden — John David Garrison, 84, passed away Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial will be held 12 p.m. on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Born February 28, 1936 in Lincoln County, NC, John was the son of the late Flay Garrison and Jewel Gilbert Garrison. He was a member of Leaksville United Methodist Church. John retired from Burlington Industries after 42 years of service with the company. He worked in several NC locations throughout his career before retiring from the Greensboro corporate office. John's favorite pastime was playing golf with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Kincaid Garrison of the home; daughters, Gay Garrison Wilson (Sam) of Reidsville and Debbie Garrison O'Dell (Bev) of Eden; son, John Mark Garrison (Janet) of Eden; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his previous wife and mother of his children, Annie Mae Ingle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Garrison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry Street, Eden, NC 27288.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.