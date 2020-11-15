Gooch, John
August 24, 1932 - November 4, 2020
John Gooch, age 88, died on November 4, 2020 at the Blumenthal Jewish Nursing and Rehab Center in Greensboro.
A native of Greensboro, John was born to John and Annie Haynes Gooch on August 24, 1932. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High, Brevard College and UNC Chapel Hill. After college, He lived in Washington D.C. and worked for the Washington Daily News, before returning to Greensboro. He and Hope Leonard were married on September 5, 1959.
A talented violinist, he started playing at age 10, he played for both the Greensboro and Winston-Salem Symphonies. Later, he was an original member of Philharmonia of Greensboro. He loved to sing and also sang in the Our Lady of Grace Choir and the Choral Society of Greensboro with his wife Hope. John was an avid golfer and a very good photographer. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hope Gooch and her sisters, Joyce Maness of Greensboro, Billie J. Kluttz of Statesville and Opal Holshouser of Richmond, VA along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday November 18 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Please follow all Covid-19 funeral guidelines and masks are to be worn. Burial of the urn will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Our Lady Grace Music Ministry, Eastern Musical Festival or to the Greensboro Symphony.
Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.