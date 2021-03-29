Hawks, III, John Marvin
June 24, 1956 - March 25, 2021
John Marvin Hawks, III, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.
A 2:00 p.m. memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Shining Light Baptist Church with Rev. Garry Blaylock officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will apply.
A Guilford County native, John was born on June 24, 1956, to John Marvin, Jr. and Helen Hawks. John worked at Proctor and Gamble and was a die-hard Duke fan. He also loved to cook, go bowling, play pool, and sing karaoke. John also enjoyed the outdoors and liked the Carolina Panthers.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Wayne Hawks.
John is survived by his mother, Helen Hawks; his children, Ryan Hawks of Brown Summit and Danielle Hawks of Graham; and his sisters, Sheila Smith (Larry) of Pleasant Garden and Sherry Hill (Don) of Stokesdale.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Hawks and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
.
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2021.