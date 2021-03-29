Menu
John Marvin Hawks III
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Hawks, III, John Marvin

June 24, 1956 - March 25, 2021

John Marvin Hawks, III, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.

A 2:00 p.m. memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Shining Light Baptist Church with Rev. Garry Blaylock officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will apply.

A Guilford County native, John was born on June 24, 1956, to John Marvin, Jr. and Helen Hawks. John worked at Proctor and Gamble and was a die-hard Duke fan. He also loved to cook, go bowling, play pool, and sing karaoke. John also enjoyed the outdoors and liked the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Wayne Hawks.

John is survived by his mother, Helen Hawks; his children, Ryan Hawks of Brown Summit and Danielle Hawks of Graham; and his sisters, Sheila Smith (Larry) of Pleasant Garden and Sherry Hill (Don) of Stokesdale.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Hawks and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Shining Light Baptist Church
NC
Mar
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Shining Light Baptist Church
4530 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
Mar
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Shining Light Baptist Church
4530 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
Mar
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Shining Light Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Ray Funeral Home

So sad to learn of Johnnys passing. May he now rest in peace in heavenly places, and May God console Helens heart , along with the hearts. If his entire family.
Reba Buckner
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results