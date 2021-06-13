Hodge, John E.



January 31, 1935 - June 8, 2021



Dr. John Edward Hodge passed away on June 8, 2021, in Greensboro N.C. He died peacefully and was surrounded by family. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He leaves behind two devoted children; Amy Hodge Cummings; Charles Wolcott Hodge(and wife Joan Morris) of Atlanta GA. His four granddaughters and their families; Taylor(Justin) of MD, Carter, Annie and Charlotte of Atlanta, and his great-granddaughter Natalie. His sister Amy Martin(Charlie) of NJ and his nieces Susan and Sally and nephew Tertius.



John was born in Orange NJ on Jan 31, 1935, and moved extensively in his youth. He attended many schools including Penn Charter in Philadelphia PA, The Baylor School in Chattanooga TN, and completed his secondary education at the Ecole du Montcel in France. He received his Masters and Ph.D. in history at the University of Illinois, specializing in Latin America. While at Illinois, he held a university scholarship and two university fellowships. His first teaching position was at Long Beach State College in Long Beach CA and in 1964 he became a professor at Greensboro College and remained there until his retirement in 1997 as a Professor Emeritus. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University and published many articles in various Latin American historical journals.



John was a true Renaissance man, multilingual with a passionate interest in ballet, art, classical music, and opera with a lifelong love of sports. He never had a driver's license and was an avid cyclist. In 1964 he purchased his beloved Schwinn Paramount and rode it until he was 80. He inspired his grandaughters to pursue their passion for ballet, classical music, and track and field. He had hoped to become an opera singer before becoming a history professor. John relished trips to NYC to attend the Metropolitan Opera and the American Ballet Theatre and was an ardent fan of the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Braves. A man of strong opinions, he hated broccoli and the Dallas Cowboys as much as he loved recounting one of his many enthralling adventures



The family wishes to thank Donna Loadholt for her many years of invaluable, loving care, and loyal companionship which added years to his life and life to his years.



There will be a private celebration of life with family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Illinois Dept. of History Annual Fund.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.