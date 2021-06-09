Menu
John Edwin Hunt Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Hunt Jr., John Edwin

John Edwin Hunt Jr., 86, of Whitsett, NC, passed away on June 4, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Helen Hunt, and his loving wife of 62 years, Betty "Bett" Kenny Hunt. He is survived by his two sons, John Edwin Hunt III and wife Tonnette, George Ashley Hunt and wife Wendy; and granddaughter Laura Ashley Hunt.

Mr. Hunt was born in Norfolk, VA, on February 6, 1935. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 and was a proud member of the Greensboro Police Department from 1969-1990. John was also a 1976 graduate of Guilford College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family.

A private memorial service will be held for family members.

Online condolences at www.forbisandddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
