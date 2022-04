Hutson, John RobertJuly 9, 1931 - June 14, 2021John Robert Hutson, 89, died Monday, June 14th, 2021. He is survived by many close friends. According to John's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A private celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to The Sanctuary House, 518 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC or to the charity of one's choice . Cremation services entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.