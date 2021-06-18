Menu
John Robert Hutson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Hutson, John Robert

July 9, 1931 - June 14, 2021

John Robert Hutson, 89, died Monday, June 14th, 2021. He is survived by many close friends. According to John's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A private celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Sanctuary House, 518 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC or to the charity of one's choice. Cremation services entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.
