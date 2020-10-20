Irvin, John Lafayette
April 30, 1933 - October 17, 2020
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, John L. Irvin passed away at the age of 87, after a long and valiant fight against lymphoma and leukemia.
John was born in Greensboro, NC to Charles W. and Pearl Irvin. Throughout his life, the principles and skills he learned as he earned all the badges needed (and more) to become an Eagle Scout served John well. After graduating Greensboro High School (now Grimsley) in 1951, John attended UNC-Chapel Hill, then transferred to NC State, graduating in 1955 Gamma Signa Delta, earning a BS in animal industry, specializing in dairy husbandry. After spending 1953-1963 in the Naval Reserves, John applied to UNC Dental School, and attended UNC from September 1956 until May 1960 when he graduated OKU. After teaching operative dentistry at UNC for a year, John entered Orthodontic School at UNC and graduated in January 1963.
Meanwhile, he married Helen Adcock, fathering Dorothy Anne Irvin and John L. Irvin, Jr.
John transferred from the Navy to the Air Force in 1963 and was stationed in Weisbaden, Germany where he practiced orthodontics, serving fellow military personnel. Following his decommission, he returned to Greensboro and opened his private orthodontic practice.
In 1974, John married Sue and continued living and practicing in Greensboro until 1986, when he retired and nephew Alan Irvin took over his practice. Retirement soon ended, though, as he changed from a silent partner to the administrator and CEO of Young World Child Care Centers, a position he continued to hold until the business was bought out by ChildCare Network.
John and Sue travelled extensively throughout the world, and also spent much of their lives on John's beloved boat "Ivory Lady," exploring the US east coast and the Bahamas.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles W. Irvin, Jr. and his wife Mary Elizabeth Irvin, and his brother-in-law Mose Kiser. He is survived by Sue, his wife of 46 years, his daughter, Dorothy Irvin, his son, John Irvin, Jr., his sister, Doris Kiser, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the private service at First Presbyterian Church will be in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's honor could be made to Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center, or Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, or the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society
, or to a favorite charity
.
