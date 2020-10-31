Walton, Jr., John L.
August 13, 1932 - October 27, 2020
John "Sonny" Lewis Walton, Jr. of Greensboro passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
At Curry High School he was active in the Student Council, played baseball, ran track and graduated in 1950. John, "Brute," was co-captain of the football team and was All-State. John attended Elon and Guilford Colleges where he also played football. He retired from Duke Power Co. in 1987 as manager of the Appliance Sales and Service Department.
A lifelong athlete, he always made exercise a priority. In his early years, he was a member of Ronnie Barnes' Gym in downtown Greensboro, and worked out at the Spears Family YMCA up until his death. He was a member of many gyms and exercise clubs in Greensboro and Wilmington, where he lived in the '90s.
Other interests included spending time with his children and grandchildren, civil war history, travel, and woodworking projects.
He was devoted to family. He was preceded in death by parents Cleopatra and John Walton, Sr. and great-grandson Milo Toledo. He is survived by his sister Pat Stockard, brother Larry (Rosa) Walton, sons Steven (Ginger), and Scott (Amy) Walton, daughter Lynne Gantz and special nephew Joel Stockard, all of Greensboro, grandchildren Carter Walton, Vivienne Sejat, Amanda Lemonds, Khristina Toledo, Madison and Cheney Gantz, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.
Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his memory.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 31, 2020.