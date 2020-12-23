Maier, John Bonafice (J.B.)
Greensboro – John Bonafice (J.B.) Maier, 85, passed away on December 21, 2020 peacefully at Beacon Place with his family.
A private family service will be held on January 8, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
John was born in Rochester, New York to the late Raymond William Rufus Maier and Alma Louise Magin Maier. "J.B." was a graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. He went on to earn his BS in chemical engineering from the University of Rochester, and later received his jurist doctorate from the University of Baltimore, School of Law. His class was one of the first to graduate from University of Baltimore Law School. He was admitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as being licensed to practice in North Carolina and Maryland.
John was also admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the federal circuit. He was a founding member of the Intellectual Property Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association, including serving as term president. After working in Washington, DC as a patent attorney, he served as chief patent counsel for Burlington Industries. He was responsible for advising on intellectual property affairs as well as IP-related litigation. John retired from Burlington Industries and consulted for a few years.
He believed in fairness and equality and worked to provide opportunities to the disadvantaged as evidenced during his tenure as commissioner with the Greensboro Housing Authority. He enjoyed travel, working outside, toiling in the garden and building things that would last, including many longstanding relationships. John was a teacher and had a profound willingness to share knowledge and insight. He was known for his recollection of facts and significant events. He will surely be missed.
John is survived by his wife, Stephanie of sixty years; his children, John B. Maier, II (Jennie) of Washington, DC, Michael C. Maier (Allison) of Madrid, IA, Douglas W. Maier of Aurora, CO; nine grandchildren, Catherine, John B., III, Michael, William, Magin, Elizabeth, Douglas, McKenzie and Whitney; and two step-grandchildren, Harry, and Grayson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405; or Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to Saint Benedict's Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 in memory of John Maier.
