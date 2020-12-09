John was a super friend. We met when he bought a computer from me in 2006. We became instant friends. He was the most gentle man I have ever met. Us being two different races was never a factor John and I bridged that gap with ease. He was a perfect human being in my eyes. I can see why God needed him in heaven to make things even more perfect. John this world will miss you. John and I would meet at different restaurants and have lunch and talk about everything from cars to computers. He was truly my brother even though we had different parents. When he lost his legs you would never know it he just got new ones and went on with his life. As a friend there will never be a friend as close as John.

John I will miss you more than any one person in my life. I love you John.

Larry Shelton Friend May 11, 2021