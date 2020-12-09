Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
John was a super friend. We met when he bought a computer from me in 2006. We became instant friends. He was the most gentle man I have ever met. Us being two different races was never a factor John and I bridged that gap with ease. He was a perfect human being in my eyes. I can see why God needed him in heaven to make things even more perfect. John this world will miss you. John and I would meet at different restaurants and have lunch and talk about everything from cars to computers. He was truly my brother even though we had different parents. When he lost his legs you would never know it he just got new ones and went on with his life. As a friend there will never be a friend as close as John. John I will miss you more than any one person in my life. I love you John.
Larry Shelton
Friend
May 11, 2021
my heart goes out to the family mr. John was one of the most humble passengers that I've ever transported we used to talk about family in school the way it used to be in the old days we both share the love of cats it was my pleasure to help mr. John retain his independence he never complained always had kind words he will be greatly missed may God bless your family
Robin Dillon...SCAT Driver
December 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frances Summers
Friend
December 11, 2020
May God give u peace an strength
Niki fox
December 10, 2020
My Prayers of healing, comfort, and peace to the Marion family.
LISA A ALLEN
December 10, 2020
I pray that God gives you strength in your time of need . Mr. John was my Monday, Wednesday, and Friday pick up 5am. ( scat)He was so nice , never complained if we were late. We talked about family ,shopping and sales. When I arrived to pick him up on the 4th and was told he passed it was like a family member passed. My Monday ,Wednesday and Friday morning will never be the same . He was such a good guy . So sorry for your loss . My prayers are for his family.
Cheryl Jackson
December 10, 2020
You taught me and gave me a good example of how to be a man. I remember going to Carolina games and my first NFL game. We used to love football! I used love hearing the stories of sports past. You will always be remembered and loved as "Big John".
Brandon Gregory
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I had a pleasure of picking Mr. Marion up on the SCAT bus.
Tammie McCauley
December 10, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to John´s
family. May you be comforted
by the outpouring of love surrounding you. Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow. John will be truely missed!
Michelle & Jesse Richmond (neighbors)
December 10, 2020
To the Marion Family- I am so saddened to hear of the passing of John. We were neighbors during my childhood and I remember John being such a kind hearted gentlemen. May God comfort each one of you with his loving arms. Continued prayers for the family.
Angela Warren-Lewis
December 10, 2020
To the family of John Marion I send a prayer of comfort during this time. I went to high school and worked with John for many years at Southern Foods RIH my friend
Kevin Chub Ervin
December 9, 2020
It´s late Wednesday night and I just realized this was our Southern Foods John. He was one of the best employees year after year along with his lovely wife Barbra. I love this beautiful family and am deeply saddened by his passing. Stay strong my friends.
David Hudson
December 9, 2020
To the family of Mr.John Marion. We so saddened by the passing of your love one.We have been neighbor s for over25 years.He was a good Man. May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers. The Richmond Family.
Jesse Richmond
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dwayne Davis
Friend
December 8, 2020
To: The Marion Family. I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of John. I hadn't seen him in years. We lived in the Warnersville Community and were friends in school. I can remember him being a neat dresser and a very well mannered young man. RIP John. All of You Are In My Thoughts and Prayers. "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansion : if it were not so,I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you,I will come again,and receive you unto myself: that where I am ,there ye may be also." ST.JOHN 14:1-3 KJV