Mays, Dr. John Rushing
April 22, 1934 - December 11, 2021
John Rushing Mays, age 87, died after an extended battle with colon and brain cancer on December 11, 2021.
Dr. Mays is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elva Mays; his son Clifton Mays; and daughters Anne Haddix and Catherine Fedotin. He is also survived by his sisters, Ella Sherron and Martha Weston.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Winfrey Mays of Beaumont, Texas; and sister Mary Hart.
John Rushing Mays was born on April 22, 1934 in Jasper, Texas to Ernest and Winfrey Mays.
Dr. Mays met and married his wife Elva in Beaumont Texas. They adopted 2 children as well as taking guardianship of a third child later in life.
His family and friends will always remember him as a happy and caring individual, with a gentle spirit and a giving personality.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Cumby Funeral Home in High Point, North Carolina with visitation with the family after the service. Pastor Jon Eric Woodward of Community Bible Church will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. John R. Mays Endowed Scholarship fund are encouraged and you can learn more at JohnRMays.com
.
Cumby Funeral Home
1015 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.