John E. Moore Jr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Moore, Jr., John E. (Jay)

April 21, 1926 - February 20, 2021

Jay Moore passed away on February 20,2021 at Brian Center in Eden NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 Saturday March 6 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park. He was a WW II Army Veteran and lived in the Guilford Hills Neighborhood, a place he loved and never wanted to leave. Jay liked working in his yard and tending the rose garden he planted for his wife while he was able. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Margaret. He is survived by his children Ted Moore (Ann) of Florence SC, daughter Kathy Nelson (Gene) of Wentworth NC, grandchildren Robbie Moore of Florence SC, Laura Raffle (Paul) of Charleston SC, Melissa Price (Stacy) of Eden NC and Maggie Dabbs (Rick) of Lincolnton NC. Also 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Brian Center and special friend and neighbor Robbie Greer for all your help over the years

Triad Crematorium

2110 Beasley St Greensboro NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
