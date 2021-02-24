O'Brien, John Magnus
November 13, 1923 - February 20, 2021
Browns Summit- John Magnus O'Brien, 97, passed away February 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on US 29 N at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply.
Mr. O'Brien was born on November 13, 1923 in Danville, Virginia to the late Thomas Marshall O'Brien and Mary Newman O'Brien. He served as a line chief for C-47 aircraft in the Army Air Corps in Europe during World War II. Following the war, he worked as a machinist at Cone Mills Print Works until it closed and then he worked for Twisted Paper Products until his retirement. He was an active member of the Northeast Guilford Civitan Club, serving as club president and district officer. With Civitan, he especially enjoyed working the concession stands for Northeast Guilford High School athletics.
John is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Estelle Weadon O'Brien and his five sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret O'Brien Overbey (Bobby), son, Jimmy O'Brien (Sonya), nephew Billie W. McFayden (Pat), grandchildren, Jarred O'Brien (Sarah), Christina O'Brien and Brenton O'Brien, great-grandchildren, Travis Causey Jr., Shyanne Causey, and MaryJane O'Brien and honorary grandchildren Morgan McCoy and Billy McCoy.
Mr. O'Brien will lie in repose at Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friends are invited to stop by and pay their respects or go online at www.forbisanddick.com
on John's service announcement page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, Inc, 400 Flemington Drive, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.