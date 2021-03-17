Odom, John F.
December 21, 1935 - March 16, 2021
John F. Odom, 85, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at AuthoraCare Collective, Beacon Place Hospice.
A funeral service will be he held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, with Rev. Josh Holder officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro.
John was born December 21, 1935, in Black Ankle, NC, son of the late John and Beatrice Odom. He loved playing his guitar and singing in the choir at New Life Worship Center. On Saturdays, he and several of his buddies would get together and fly model RC Airplanes.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Odom was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda L. Odom Harden and several siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wanda F. Odom of the home; children, Frank Odom, Jr. of Greensboro, Keith Odom and wife, Sandra of Texas, Jeff Odom and wife, Theresa of Florida; son-in-law, William Harden of Level Cross; brothers, David Odom of Greensboro, Joe Odom of Stokesdale; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of family and friends 45 minutes prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.