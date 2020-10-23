Beville, John Patrick
John Patrick Beville, 50, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Fairgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Christy officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced and wearing masks or face coverings is encouraged.
A native of Reidsville, he was a son of Johnny Ray and Dorothy Moore Beville and had lived in the Benaja community all of his life. He was a member of Fairgrove United Methodist Church and an electrician with ABCO Automation. John enjoyed building putter tractors, restoring lawnmowers, and he had a love for the outdoors.
Surviving are his parents: Johnny and Dot Moore Beville of Reidsville, sons: Will Beville of Ruffin, Matthew Zane Beville of Ruffin, and Mason Patrick Beville of Reidsville, his significant other: Misty Dove of Reidsville, her children: Brianna Dove and Brandon Dove of Reidsville, his brother: Rodney Beville of Reidsville, his paternal grandmother: Ruby Jones Beville of Reidsville.
The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times they will be at the home of John Beville, 178 Beville Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. The family encourages that you plant a tree in honor of John. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 23, 2020.