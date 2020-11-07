John "Johnny" Powell
Eden — John "Johnny" Ellis Powell, 64, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 9, at First Baptist Church of Draper. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Mr. Powell will lie in repose on Sunday from Noon to 7 pm at Fair Funeral Home for those that wish to come by to pay their respects.
Born February 22, 1956 in Leaksville, NC, Johnny was the son of the late "Dickie" Powell and Doris "Dot" Perry Powell. He was a 1974 graduate of Morehead High School and graduated from Appalachian State University in 1978. He remained an avid Appalachian fan. Johnny was a member of First Baptist Church of Draper where he was very active. He was retired from Eden Fire Department and Proctor & Gamble. Johnny will be remembered as someone who loved people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his two brothers, Richard Powell and wife, Kaye and Kim Powell and wife, Kimberly along with numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Murphy.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.