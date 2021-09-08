Rayle, John
December 20, 1973 - September 3, 2021
John Clarence Rayle, 47, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Burlington, NC hospital with his wife Christina by his side. John was born December 20, 1973 in Greensboro, NC to Billy and Ima Jean Harris Rayle. John is preceded in death by his mother, Ima Jean Harris Rayle and his brother, Thomas Guy Rayle. John was a graduate of the class of 1992 Southern Guilford High School and continued his education at GTCC in engineering technologies. John worked alongside his father at the family business, Reid's Trailer, in Pleasant Garden, NC. John started his own dream business as a Burlington business owner of SuperFly Cycles, where he shared his passion, knowledge and talent for motorsports with everyone he met over the next 16 years. John's motto: "If you can dream it, I can build it." John's passion for motorcycles led him to meet the love of his life, Christina Presbrey Rayle, in 2004. Being a wholesome man, John never hesitated to step up to gaining a family. Together with Christina, John blended a family with her three boys who grew to be incredible young men. John's passion for motorsports was only to be exceeded upon the birth of their son, Linkin, the missing link to make him whole. John then sold his company and began a career with Prescient Co., Inc. in Mebane as a quality specialist and continued helping others with his natural talent of anything with wheels. John will be remembered and cherished by family and friends as the very salt of the earth, an old soul, a kind man, a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him, but he will be with us in our hearts forever and in every sunset with the love of his life. He is survived by his wife and family: Christina Presbrey Rayle and their 9-year-old son, Linkin Charles Rayle, Austin Coleman, of Mebane, Forrest Coleman of Golden, CO, Max Coleman of Wilmington, NC; father, Billy Rayle of Greensboro; sisters, Donna Hicks of Greensboro, Dana Sheaff and husband Doug of Greensboro. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 435 NC Hwy. 62W, Randleman with Rev. Marvin Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service under the tent outside the Church. Respectfully, masks will be required at the service and while receiving friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, Christina's niece has set up a GoFundMe page for John's wife and son. Please help support them at https://gofund.me/c6f92d6d
