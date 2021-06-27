Red, III, John "Johnny" West
November 11, 1948 - June 12, 2021
John "Johnny" West Red III, 72, of Greensboro, went home Saturday, June 12, 2021, while receiving Hospice Care at Beacon Place in Greensboro. He had received the last rites and anointing by the Reverend Sarah Carver.
A service of remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 North Greene Street, Greensboro, by the Reverend Sarah Carver. Inurnment will follow in the church Columbarium.
Born in Charlotte, NC on November 11, 1948, John is predeceased by his mother, Josephine Moore Red, father, John West Red, Jr., and brother-in-law, Tilghman Boyd Evans. Surviving members of his family are sisters, Josephine (Jody) Stewart Red (Billy Joe Estes) of Riner, VA, and Terry Red Evans of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and many cousins and friends.
John is admiringly remembered as the steadfast, loving son who, recognizing the severity of his mother's multiple sclerosis - that greatly restricted her mobility and daily activities - dedicated 30 years of his life to providing vital in-home care until she passed in 2000.
From the very beginning of his arrival in Greensboro, John demonstrated his strong religious beliefs by being a faithful, active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. He attended services regularly, and was a much appreciated lay reader and usher for the last 30 years.
One of John's favorite community activities was membership for 19 years in the Greensboro Civitan Club. His outstanding participation and commitment were recognized in 2014-15 when he was elected president. John was awarded a beautiful plaque in recognition of his dedicated leadership at a time when the club met weekly. Past president Al Lochra said, "John's service and dedication to Civitan were exemplary. We shall miss John."
Another favorite community activity of John's was membership since 2010 in the Triad Career Network, a group that assists, serves, and educates individuals and families facing unemployment and underemployment in the Triad area. John was particularly inspired by Bill Linton, Jeff Claypool, John Markham, and Chandlee White. One of John's final thoughts was, "It has always been my prayer that they would have a special place in heaven for all of their hard work."
John was a voracious reader of many different local and national newspapers, sports magazines and had a phenomenal memory for facts and dates, particularly regarding sports statistics. Much to the amazement of his family and friends, he would respond instantly with the correct answer to a question when asked about any current or past team or player's record in the major sports leagues.
Acting on a suggestion in July 2012 by a Civitan friend that he try out for a role in the Community Theater of Greensboro's production of the play "1776," John auditioned and was surprised when selected for a major role. A review in the Weekend Edition of the Greensboro News & Record specifically mentioned that John's performance added greatly to the audience's enjoyment of the play!
John grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, graduated from the Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire, and then received his Bachelors Degree from Guilford College in Greensboro where he moved to in 1969 when his father became president of the Smith Richardson Foundation, Inc, and then later president and CEO of the Center for Creative Leadership.
An avid sports enthusiast, John recalled recently that some of his fondest golfing memories were those of him and his Dad playing golf, lovingly encouraged by his mom, who, though not ambulatory because of MS, was able to share their outdoor experience by riding along in a golf cart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Beacon Place in Greensboro for the warm, attentive Hospice care that John received while a resident.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.