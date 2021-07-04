Menu
John Wesley Reece
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Reece, John Wesley

March 16, 1957 - July 2, 2021

Elon – John Reece, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. A native of Guilford County, he was born March 16, 1957 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Wilma Eunice Johnson Reece and was the husband to Debra Carter Reece of the home.

John was a unique wood craftsman who worked in construction as a superintendent for New Age Builders. He loved to watch Westerns on TV and adored any John Wayne movie. His hobbies included building things, wood working, fishing and anything to do with cars. His favorite things to do were sitting on the front porch with the love of his life, Debra and spending time with his family to whom he was devoted. He loved to pick and play with people and gave most people a nickname. He frequently gave advice to follow the 6 P's:

"Proper Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance." John will be truly missed as a husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, John Woodrow Reece and wife, Tiffany of Burlington; daughter, Lori Reece Moore of Browns Summit; grandchildren: Wesley Curtis Reece, Reece Alexander Moore, Jackson Adam Reece, and Megan Elizabeth Moore; brother, Linwood Reece; sisters: Carrie Werdmuller and Roxie Edwards; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Harley Elizabeth Reece.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel and burial to follow in Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends at Lowe Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM July 5, 2021 and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare, 918 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 and/or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke Hospital, DUMC 3524, Durham, NC 27710.

You may sign the online register book, please visit www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home

2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
Jul
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sad to hear of John's passing. I was fortunate to have worked through the years on many projects that were entrusted to his care while at New Age. John was a great craftsman and a wonderful human being... kind and funny as all get out. To me, his immense integrity and moral fiber were undeniable. I really will miss working with John- projects won't be the same without him. My prayerful sympathies go out to John's family, his many friends and fellow craftsmen.
Cheryl Luteman
Work
September 16, 2021
Dear Deb and Family, I was saddened to hear from Robert that Johnny has passed away. He was an expert construction tech and a good friend. I know my Dad was glad to see him in Heaven and probably had a job for him to do...he loved Johnny like everyone else. He is still with you, just a different form...God bless your family, Regards Grady.
Grady Patton
Work
July 13, 2021
Lori, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. Your Dad was a sweet and funny man and I saw the depth of love he had for his family, those of us that were blessed with a Dad like that will always have wonderful memories to carry us thru difficult times. Jeff and I are here if you need anything. Love Sissy and Jeff
Angie Lyman
Family
July 4, 2021
