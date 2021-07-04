I'm so sad to hear of John's passing. I was fortunate to have worked through the years on many projects that were entrusted to his care while at New Age. John was a great craftsman and a wonderful human being... kind and funny as all get out. To me, his immense integrity and moral fiber were undeniable. I really will miss working with John- projects won't be the same without him. My prayerful sympathies go out to John's family, his many friends and fellow craftsmen.

Cheryl Luteman Work September 16, 2021