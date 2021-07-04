Reece, John Wesley
March 16, 1957 - July 2, 2021
Elon – John Reece, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. A native of Guilford County, he was born March 16, 1957 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Wilma Eunice Johnson Reece and was the husband to Debra Carter Reece of the home.
John was a unique wood craftsman who worked in construction as a superintendent for New Age Builders. He loved to watch Westerns on TV and adored any John Wayne movie. His hobbies included building things, wood working, fishing and anything to do with cars. His favorite things to do were sitting on the front porch with the love of his life, Debra and spending time with his family to whom he was devoted. He loved to pick and play with people and gave most people a nickname. He frequently gave advice to follow the 6 P's:
"Proper Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance." John will be truly missed as a husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Debra; son, John Woodrow Reece and wife, Tiffany of Burlington; daughter, Lori Reece Moore of Browns Summit; grandchildren: Wesley Curtis Reece, Reece Alexander Moore, Jackson Adam Reece, and Megan Elizabeth Moore; brother, Linwood Reece; sisters: Carrie Werdmuller and Roxie Edwards; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Harley Elizabeth Reece.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel and burial to follow in Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends at Lowe Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM July 5, 2021 and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare, 918 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215 and/or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke Hospital, DUMC 3524, Durham, NC 27710.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.