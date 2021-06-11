Pam, I was so sorry to hear of John's passing. John was a Great Guy and I am sure everyone close to him including you will miss him. John and I had lost contact over the last several but I always enjoyed the times when we talked. Those conversations were always like a burst of positivity to me and I feel grateful to have known him. May God and all of the memories of John give you comfort. Sincerely, Ron

Ron Maybaum July 15, 2021