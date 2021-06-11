Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Michael Russell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Russell, Jr., John Michael

January 28, 1958 - June 8, 2021

BURLINGTON - John "Johnny" M. Russell, Jr., 63, of Burlington, passed away June 8, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. John leaves behind his wife, Pam, of 34 years, along with family and friends that he treasured. Some of the things John enjoyed most were traveling, classic cars, technology and spending time with family and friends. John had a strong work ethic, took pride in everything he did and believed in working hard.

For twenty-nine years, John worked at ES&E in Greensboro and Raleigh making things happen for family, friends, coworkers and customers. In 1991 he was the first automation team member to be hired and was instrumental in the growth and evolution of ES&E's automation capabilities. However, John's loudest messages quickly spread throughout the company because of his thoughtful leadership, unbelievable ability to solve a problem, and his passion for doing things the right way. At ES&E providing incredible customer service was the most important thing to John. However, providing the best customer service possible to internal and external customers meant many things to him, but it always meant going above and beyond the minimum effort needed. John went to work early, stayed late, and was always available no matter what day or time it was. He never followed the path of least resistance. He knew how to find great people, inspire them and support them. John also knew how to harness technology. Not only the technology in the products he sold and supported, but he also became the driving force behind so many projects that have raised the bar in the way ES&E conducts business. John never danced around an issue; he was direct and always honest, but had a knack for finding humor. If John said he would do something big or small, he did it. In honor of John and his contributions to the company, ES&E has opened a scholarship fund in his name with Alamance Community College.

John's wife, family and friends will miss him dearly. The best use of life is to spend it creating something that will outlast it and John did just that. He left a legacy that will continue to live on in the hearts of the people he touched. The principles and achievements he left behind will continue to influence generations to come.

A private service will be held at the beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Pam requests cards and letters of memories that she can treasure always to be mailed to 3276 Bellemont-Mount Hermon Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 and memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.

You may send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Pam, I was so sorry to hear of John's passing. John was a Great Guy and I am sure everyone close to him including you will miss him. John and I had lost contact over the last several but I always enjoyed the times when we talked. Those conversations were always like a burst of positivity to me and I feel grateful to have known him. May God and all of the memories of John give you comfort. Sincerely, Ron
Ron Maybaum
July 15, 2021
Please remember to continue celebrating the good things John enjoyed. John was a team leader that will be missed for all his excellence, humor and compassion.
Bill Francis
Coworker
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results